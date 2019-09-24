Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 6.05 N/A 0.61 18.55 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 25.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.