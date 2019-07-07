Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.83 N/A 0.60 18.36 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.57 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.4 beta indicates that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.7 and 6.5. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cyanotech Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance while Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.