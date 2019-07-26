Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.02 N/A 0.60 18.36 Compugen Ltd. 4 25.86 N/A -0.40 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Compugen Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.41 beta which makes it 141.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Compugen Ltd. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 15.04%.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Compugen Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 21.9%. Insiders held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 62.21% stronger performance.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Compugen Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.