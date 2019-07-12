Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.71 N/A 0.60 18.36 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.45 N/A -2.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.7 and 6.5. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 24.88% and an $13 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 41.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has stronger performance than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.