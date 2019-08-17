Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Since Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.50 N/A 0.61 18.55 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 0.08% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated with average target price of $13. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 490.72% and its average target price is $14. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 8 of the 10 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.