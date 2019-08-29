Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

We are comparing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.26 N/A 0.61 18.55 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 33.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.