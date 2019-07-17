Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.76 N/A 0.60 18.36 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 21.27% and an $13 consensus price target. On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 62.57% and its consensus price target is $45. The information presented earlier suggests that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 6.05% stronger performance.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.