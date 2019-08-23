Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.41 N/A 0.61 18.55 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.33 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.88% upside potential and an average price target of $13. Meanwhile, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 422.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aduro BioTech Inc. looks more robust than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has stronger performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.