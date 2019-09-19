Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.77 N/A 0.61 18.55 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.08 N/A -1.34 0.00

Demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and ADMA Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.7 beta which makes it 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 32.16%. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 126.84%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.