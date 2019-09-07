Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.38 N/A 0.61 18.55 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -3.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 41.84%. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 395.05% and its average target price is $5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.