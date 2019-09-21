Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.77 shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s beta is 2.91 which is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Verastem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 299.24% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21. On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 275.94% and its average target price is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Verastem Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 47% of Verastem Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Verastem Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.