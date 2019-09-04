Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.03 N/A -1.19 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 430.45% for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. with average target price of $27. Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average target price and a 70.55% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.