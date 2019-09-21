Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.63 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.77 shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 299.24% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21. Competitively the average target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $40, which is potential 1,654.39% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.