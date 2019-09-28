Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 56.11M -1.19 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 -1.94 16.29M -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Soligenix Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 1,022,524,328.46% -167% -100.4% Soligenix Inc. 1,616,552,545.40% -139.2% -82.8%

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Soligenix Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Its rival Soligenix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Soligenix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 320.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Soligenix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 22.4%. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Soligenix Inc. has 14.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Soligenix Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.