Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 9.79 N/A -1.19 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.45 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 299.24% at a $21 average target price. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average target price and a 54.45% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 45.5%. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.