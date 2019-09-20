Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|9.79
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.45
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 299.24% at a $21 average target price. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average target price and a 54.45% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 45.5%. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
