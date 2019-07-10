Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 76.13 N/A -0.98 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 297.06% at a $27 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $15.42, while its potential upside is 233.05%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 72.4%. About 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.