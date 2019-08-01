Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 67.17 N/A -0.98 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 118 10.32 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.06 beta indicates that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 350.00% upside potential and an average price target of $27. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $191.67 consensus price target and a 109.45% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 0%. 4.9% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 26.54% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -15.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.