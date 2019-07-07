Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

Since Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 76.57 N/A -0.98 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 294.74% and an $27 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 10.32% respectively. About 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Immutep Limited

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immutep Limited.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.