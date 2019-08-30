Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.02 N/A -1.19 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.19 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.77 beta indicates that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ImmuCell Corporation has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 421.24% at a $27 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.