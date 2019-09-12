Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.80 N/A -1.19 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.77 beta means Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 375.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.