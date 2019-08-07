Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 65.20 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 105.94 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 373.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 21.7%. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.