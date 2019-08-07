Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

Since Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 63.14 N/A -1.19 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 83 548.79 N/A -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 378.72% and an $27 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus target price is $116.75, while its potential upside is 31.14%. Based on the results shown earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.