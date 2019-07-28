Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 68.18 N/A -0.98 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 117.79 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BioPharmX Corporation has beta of -0.04 which is 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, BioPharmX Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 343.35% for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. About 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.