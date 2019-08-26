Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.17 N/A -1.19 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 18.42 N/A -2.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 404.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.