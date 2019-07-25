Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 66.55 N/A -0.98 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 353.78% at a $27 average target price. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 24.26%. The results provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.