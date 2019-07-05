Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 77.36 N/A -0.98 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.96 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $27, and a 293.59% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, which is potential 60.60% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders held 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.