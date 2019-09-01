Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.02 N/A -1.19 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.07 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 highlights Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 1.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 421.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.