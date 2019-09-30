Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 56.11M -1.19 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 1,028,823,939.27% -167% -100.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,635,320,149.36% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 1.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

$21 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 332.54%. Competitively Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 310.91%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.