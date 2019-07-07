Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 76.57 N/A -0.98 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 90.87 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.06 shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 294.74% and an $27 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $24.17, which is potential 430.04% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. 4.9% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.