Reviewing Copart Inc. (CPRT)’s and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s results

Both Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Dealerships industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart Inc. 78 1.38 199.23M 2.27 34.21 Rush Enterprises Inc. 38 -25.62 31.89M 4.31 8.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Copart Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc. Rush Enterprises Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Copart Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Copart Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Enterprises Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Copart Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart Inc. 254,022,695.40% 34.6% 23.4% Rush Enterprises Inc. 83,394,351.46% 12.9% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.82 beta means Copart Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Rush Enterprises Inc. on the other hand, has 1.35 beta which makes it 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Copart Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Rush Enterprises Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Copart Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rush Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Copart Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Rush Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Copart Inc.’s downside potential is -10.93% at a $71 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.4% of Copart Inc. shares and 100% of Rush Enterprises Inc. shares. Insiders held 12.91% of Copart Inc. shares. Competitively, Rush Enterprises Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Copart Inc. -2.32% 3.41% 17.45% 54.63% 37.93% 62.26% Rush Enterprises Inc. 1.95% 2.87% -8.92% -1.44% -14.02% 9.22%

For the past year Copart Inc. was more bullish than Rush Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Copart Inc. beats on 13 of the 14 factors Rush Enterprises Inc.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers installation of equipment, equipment repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair; sells tires for use on commercial vehicles; and provides new vehicle pre-delivery inspections, truck modifications, and natural gas fuel system installations, as well as body, chassis upfit, and component installation. It serves owner operators, regional and national truck fleets, corporations, and local governments. The company operates a network of centers located in the States of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.