Reviewing Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional Airlines companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.75% of Copa Holdings S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.15% of all Regional Airlines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Copa Holdings S.A. has 25.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 21.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Copa Holdings S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa Holdings S.A. 0.00% 2.00% 0.90% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Copa Holdings S.A. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Copa Holdings S.A. N/A 92 104.23 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

Copa Holdings S.A. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Copa Holdings S.A. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Copa Holdings S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa Holdings S.A. 1 1 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.86 2.51

Copa Holdings S.A. currently has a consensus target price of $109.2, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. The potential upside of the competitors is 23.29%. Copa Holdings S.A.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Copa Holdings S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Copa Holdings S.A. -2.79% 4.52% 24.02% 7.14% 4.42% 28.45% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year Copa Holdings S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Copa Holdings S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Copa Holdings S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.69 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. Copa Holdings S.A. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Copa Holdings S.A.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Copa Holdings S.A. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Copa Holdings S.A.’s competitors are 16.60% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Copa Holdings S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Copa Holdings S.A. beats Copa Holdings S.A.’s rivals on 4 of the 6 factors.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft. The company has strategic alliances with United Continental Holdings, Inc. and United Airlines. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.