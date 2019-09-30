Reviewing CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s results

This is a contrast between CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 6 -0.07 15.57M 0.11 77.24 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 0.00 47.41M 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CooTek (Cayman) Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 279,032,258.06% 0% 0% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 54,419,191.92% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Zoom Video Communications Inc. has 4.5 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 4 4 2.44

On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 15.73% and its consensus price target is $88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 29.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend while Zoom Video Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.