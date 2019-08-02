Reviewing CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s results

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.26 N/A 0.11 77.24 SAP SE 119 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SAP SE appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman) Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SAP SE, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and SAP SE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Liquidity

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SAP SE are 1 and 1 respectively. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and SAP SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SAP SE 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively SAP SE has an average price target of $152.33, with potential upside of 24.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and SAP SE has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 5.1%. Competitively, SAP SE has 25.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance while SAP SE has 23.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors SAP SE beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.