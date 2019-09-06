Reviewing CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s results

As Application Software companies, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 2.14 N/A 0.11 77.24 Mimecast Limited 47 7.22 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Mimecast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Mimecast Limited’s potential upside is 31.16% and its consensus price target is $55.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Mimecast Limited are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance while Mimecast Limited has 41.54% stronger performance.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mimecast Limited.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.