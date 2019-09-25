Reviewing CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s results

Both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.96 N/A 0.11 77.24 Forescout Technologies Inc. 37 5.16 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forescout Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Forescout Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares and 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, Forescout Technologies Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance while Forescout Technologies Inc. has 43.75% stronger performance.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.