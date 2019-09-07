Reviewing CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s results

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 2.16 N/A 0.11 77.24 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Liquidity

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Creative Realities Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Creative Realities Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 19.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend while Creative Realities Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.