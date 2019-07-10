Reviewing CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s results

Both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.85 N/A 0.15 65.87 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 3.82

In table 1 we can see CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cheetah Mobile Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to CooTek (Cayman) Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cheetah Mobile Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s potential upside is 65.71% and its consensus price target is $5.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 22.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0% -5.93% -16.86% -35.21% -51.45% -3.93%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bullish trend while Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.