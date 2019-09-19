Reviewing CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK)’s and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s results

We are contrasting CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 2.05 N/A 0.11 77.24 Aware Inc. 3 3.63 N/A 0.09 31.44

Table 1 highlights CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Aware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aware Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman) Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is currently more expensive than Aware Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Liquidity

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Aware Inc. which has a 14.7 Current Ratio and a 14.7 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.3% of Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.6% of Aware Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has stronger performance than Aware Inc.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Aware Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.