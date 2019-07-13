Reviewing Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)’s and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS). The two are both Rubber & Plastics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 31 0.55 N/A 1.52 19.27 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 27 1.37 N/A 1.31 21.10

Demonstrates Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0.00% 6.5% 2.9% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0.00% 39.2% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0 0 1 3.00 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 16.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.3% respectively. About 0.8% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper Tire & Rubber Company -2% -8.82% -11.86% -10.46% 16.74% -9.19% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. -0.47% -0.58% 7.6% -0.83% 7.47% 13.9%

For the past year Cooper Tire & Rubber Company had bearish trend while Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. beats Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.