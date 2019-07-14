Reviewing Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)’s and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s results

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) compete with each other in the Rubber & Plastics sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 31 0.55 N/A 1.52 19.27 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 27 1.37 N/A 1.31 21.10

Table 1 demonstrates Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0.00% 6.5% 2.9% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0.00% 39.2% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Tire & Rubber Company 0 0 1 3.00 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is $36, with potential upside of 16.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.3% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper Tire & Rubber Company -2% -8.82% -11.86% -10.46% 16.74% -9.19% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. -0.47% -0.58% 7.6% -0.83% 7.47% 13.9%

For the past year Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has -9.19% weaker performance while Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has 13.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.