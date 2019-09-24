Reviewing Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)’s and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 46 0.21 N/A 2.20 22.45 XPEL Inc. 8 2.66 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8% XPEL Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and XPEL Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 XPEL Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 10.42% at a $46 average price target. Meanwhile, XPEL Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 32.74%. The data provided earlier shows that XPEL Inc. appears more favorable than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and XPEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% XPEL Inc. -12.4% 23.38% 35.82% 18.41% 34.37% 5.96%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while XPEL Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats XPEL Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.