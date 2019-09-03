Reviewing Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.60% 1.80% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. N/A 48 22.45 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $46, suggesting a potential upside of 31.24%. As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 47.56%. Given Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s peers are 46.21% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.