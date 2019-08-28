Reviewing Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM)’s and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s results

Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -4.01 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 33 2.06 N/A 2.72 10.72

Table 1 highlights Cool Holdings Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cool Holdings Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cool Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cool Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cool Holdings Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a consensus price target of $42, with potential upside of 62.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares and 54.1% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares. Cool Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10%. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.5% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Cool Holdings Inc.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.