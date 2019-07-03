Reviewing Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM)’s and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.54 N/A -6.46 0.00 Boxlight Corporation 3 0.87 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cool Holdings Inc. and Boxlight Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cool Holdings Inc. and Boxlight Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% -663.7% -108.9% Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -85.1% -31%

Liquidity

Cool Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Boxlight Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Cool Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boxlight Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of Boxlight Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 24.66% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. 9.57% -17.65% 8.15% -40.71% -34.38% 29.9% Boxlight Corporation -11.96% -1.79% 37.99% 32.76% -67.37% 220.83%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Boxlight Corporation

Summary

Boxlight Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cool Holdings Inc.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.