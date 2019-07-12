Reviewing Control4 Corporation (CTRL)’s and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s results

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 Corporation 20 2.33 N/A 1.60 14.87 MicroVision Inc. 1 5.27 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Control4 Corporation and MicroVision Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% MicroVision Inc. 0.00% -444.8% -106.2%

Risk & Volatility

Control4 Corporation has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MicroVision Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

Control4 Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, MicroVision Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Control4 Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Control4 Corporation and MicroVision Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 Corporation 0 4 0 2.00 MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Control4 Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 10.58% and an $26.33 average price target. Competitively the average price target of MicroVision Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 304.58% upside. The data provided earlier shows that MicroVision Inc. appears more favorable than Control4 Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Control4 Corporation and MicroVision Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.3% and 23.5% respectively. 0.9% are Control4 Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.75% are MicroVision Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Control4 Corporation 38.67% 39.24% 33.45% -0.13% -1.41% 34.89% MicroVision Inc. -12.56% -21.05% -22.18% -20.66% -43.53% 34.66%

For the past year Control4 Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than MicroVision Inc.

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats MicroVision Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.