Reviewing ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

Both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 56.60 N/A -5.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta indicates that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.