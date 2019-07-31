Reviewing ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 7.84 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.53 which is 153.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $26.67, while its potential upside is 248.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.