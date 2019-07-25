Reviewing ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Novavax Inc. 17 3.66 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Novavax Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.35, with potential downside of -69.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 34.42% respectively. Insiders owned 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Novavax Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.