Reviewing ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 19.95 N/A -0.23 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.21 beta indicates that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.53 beta which is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.