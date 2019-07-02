Reviewing ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Dermira Inc. 9 11.10 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.21 beta means ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Dermira Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Dermira Inc. has 7.1 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.88, while its potential upside is 105.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 78.9%. Insiders owned 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.